Toronto police to provide results of program aimed at curbing gun violence
Toronto police plan to release on Friday the final results of a program aimed at curbing gun violence in the city.
Project Community Space was launched in August after spate of shootings across city
Project Community Space was launched by Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders in August after a spate of shootings. The program received $4.5 million in funding, $1.5 million each from the federal, provincial and municipal governments.
Supt. Steve Watts, spokesperson for organized crime enforcement, is expected to speak to reporters at Toronto police headquarters.
Midway through the program, Saunders said police had increased their presence in areas hard hit by gun violence.
The program's aim was to improve community safety through such measures as better monitoring of bail compliance and increased community engagement.
