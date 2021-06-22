Toronto Police Service to reveal details of its largest-ever international drug bust
The Toronto Police Service says it will announce the results of its largest-ever "international drug takedown" on Tuesday morning.
Investigation dubbed 'Project Brisa' netted 1,000 kilos of drugs, 20 arrests, police say
Chief James Ramer is scheduled to hold an outdoors news conference at 10 a.m. ET. You can watch it live in this story.
According to a media release, Ramer will be joined by representatives from the Ontario Provincial Police, York Regional Police and the Canada Border Services Agency.
The six-month investigation, dubbed "Project Brisa," ended in the seizure of more than 1,000 kilograms of illicit drugs and the arrests of 20 people, according to Toronto police.
Further details will be made available at the news conference.
