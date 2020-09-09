Toronto police probing 4 alleged assaults against South Asian men as hate-motivated

Toronto police are investigating four alleged attacks against people of South Asian descent reported in south Etobicoke over the past three weeks.

Investigators say after the first two incidents were reported, they were made aware of two more alleged assaults.

The two most recent were reported on Sept. 3 and 4.

In one incident, police allege a white man between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten approached a man and woman in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Twenty Ninth Street and began to strike the man.

The next day, a suspect with a similar description is alleged to have shouted "racially charged" comments at a man in the area of Lakeshore Boulevard West and Legion Road area

When the victim attempted to call police, the suspect allegedly threw the man's phone on the ground and assaulted him to stop him from picking it up.

In two previous incidents, a man in the same area is alleged to have struck a victim and removed his turban on Aug. 25 and a man allegedly approached someone and struck him on the head before running away on Aug. 31.

Police say they are investigating the assaults as hate-motivated and they say the same man is suspected in all four attacks.

The suspect is described as white, five-foot-nine inches tall, between 35 and 45 years old, with a thin build and blond beard. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, white t-shirt, black jacket, black pants and black running shoes.