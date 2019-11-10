Man found wounded in vehicle in Pickering may have been shot in Scarborough: police

A man who was found seriously injured in a vehicle in Pickering on Saturday night is believed to be a victim of a shooting in Scarborough, police say.

Toronto police said officers found the man in the area of Highway 401 and Brock Road. Paramedics took the man to a trauma centre with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The vehicle in which he was found had several bullet holes.

Police said they believe the shooting happened in the area of Port Union Road and Island Road earlier on Saturday night.

Callers reported seeing people in two moving vehicles shooting at each other.

When officers arrived at that scene in Scarborough, the vehicles were no longer there but officers found shell casings on the ground.

Police are continuing to investigate.