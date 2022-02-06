Toronto police to maintain road closures and heavy presence downtown day after large protest

Toronto police say they are maintaining road closures and a heavy police presence downtown on Sunday following a massive demonstration on Saturday in which trucks blocked a major intersection for hours.

Staff Supt. Lauren Pogue, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the plan on Sunday is to limit disruptions to the downtown core and to continue to protect an area known as Hospital Row, a stretch of University Avenue where there are a string of hospitals. The plan is the same as it was on Saturday.

"We have a very similar goal today," Pogue said, "to protect hospital row."

She said ensuring access for workers, patients and their visiting families remains key.

"Those health care workers had unimpeded access to the hospitals. And we were successful in doing that," Pogue said.

"That continues to be a priority for us today," she added. "If demonstrators return, then we will move them along. We have been very clear to everybody. We will not allow prolonged protests."

Pogue said police are not aware of any demonstrations against COVID-19 measures and vaccines mandates going on in the city on Sunday.

She also said police do not have an accurate number of protesters who gathered on the north lawn on Queen's Park on Saturday but acknowledged the event drew a "significant" number of people.

On Saturday, police closed the following roads:

University Avenue, between College Street and Queen Street.

Queens Park Crescent, between College Street and Bloor Street West.

College Street, between Yonge Street and University Avenue.

Queen Street West, between Yonge Street and University Avenue.

Bay Street, between Bloor Street West and Queen Street West.

An updated list of road closures has not been provided to the media on Sunday.

