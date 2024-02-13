Toronto police decide to enforce paid on-street parking on statutory holidays

Toronto police say they have decided to enforce paid on-street parking on statutory holidays in the city beginning on Family Day.

"This is an operational decision being made by the Toronto Police Service, who enforce on-street parking," police said in a news release on Monday.

"Historically, it has been a practice not to enforce, but there are no bylaws that explicitly exempt statutory holidays from enforcement and this change aligns with existing bylaws that permit enforcement on those days."

Police said in the release that the revenue from the enforcement of paid on-street parking will go to the city. Police said the city sets the rate and the money is collected for the city.

According to police, there is a need for "more consistent parking enforcement" and competition has increased for parking space as a result of streetcar corridors, bike lanes, CafeTO and other infrastructure development.

"This change is a response to the evolving needs of our growing city, where the demand for parking has significantly increased. The enforcement of paid on-street parking on statutory holidays is a measure to address the increasing competition for curb space and the need for efficient parking management," police said in the release.

Historically, police said its parking enforcement unit did not enforce paid on-street parking on statutory holidays because of a decision "rooted in past bylaws and operational choices."

Police did not say how much money the enforcement on statutory holidays is expected to generate.

