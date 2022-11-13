Toronto police on scene of alleged robbery with 3 suspects barricaded inside store

Three robbery suspects have barricaded themselves inside a store in the city's west end, Toronto police say.

Police say they were called for a robbery at a pawnshop located near Queen Street West and Gladstone Avenue at 5:18 p.m.

A spokesperson with Toronto police said there are at least three suspects involved, and they are currently locked inside the store.

The police's negotiation team has arrived on scene and "will be taking a slow and measured response," the spokesperson said.

The store's owners and customers were able to leave the and are safe and accounted for, police say.

Police say a perimeter has been set up and road closures are in effect in the area.