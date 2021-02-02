Man, 2 police officers taken to hospital after altercation in Toronto

Three people, including two Toronto police officers, have been taken to hospital following an incident in the city's north west.

Police said on Twitter the officers were responding to a check address call in the Royal York Road and Lawrence Avenue West area shortly after 11 a.m.

It remains unclear at this time what transpired but Const. Edward Parks said the officers had knocked on a door before the altercation. He couldn't provide any further details about the nature of the call.

Police tweeted that a knife was recovered at the scene.

An emergency run was ordered to take those injured to hospital.

Parks told CBC Toronto the situation has been contained.

Toronto paramedics said one man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. Two other men involved suffered minor injuries, paramedics say.

A number of officers are still investigating at the scene.