Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault

A Toronto police officer has been charged with sexual assault and breach of trust, Ontario's police watchdog said Friday.

The charges against Const. Ramdial Lokenath were laid following an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) that began last June, according to a news release.

The SIU "has reasonable grounds to believe that a Toronto Police Service officer committed criminal offences against a woman on May 19, 2022," the unit said in the release.

When asked if Lokenath was on duty when the alleged sexual assault took place, a spokesperson for the SIU said the unit won't be providing further comment on the investigation as the matter is before the courts.

The constable will appear in court later this month.