Toronto police officer killed in line of duty to be laid to rest in private funeral on Monday

A private funeral will be held on Monday for a veteran Toronto police officer who died in the line of duty and a public visitation will be held on Sunday, the Toronto Police Service has announced.

Const. Jeffrey Northrup, a major crime unit officer who worked out of 52 Division, was struck by a vehicle in what investigators called an "intentional and deliberate act" in a parking garage at city hall early July 2.

He died in hospital. Umar Zameer, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder.

The funeral for Northrup is set for Monday, July 12 at 1 p.m. at BMO Field, 170 Princes' Blvd. at Exhibition Place.

"The invited attendees will be required to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks at all times during the event," police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The funeral will be broadcast live on the Toronto police YouTube channel. Members of the public will be able to observe the procession as it travels from the funeral home to Exhibition Place. The public is urged keep two metres apart and wear masks.

The public visitation, meanwhile, will be held at the Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home, 8088 Yonge St., in Thornhill on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

"The general public is welcome to attend this visitation. COVID-19 precautions must be adhered to including social distancing and the wearing of masks at all times," police said in the release.

The funeral home will manage the number of visitors and enforce safety measures, including regular cleaning, to ensure the environment is safe for everybody who attends, police said. Photographs and filming within the funeral home are not allowed.

Details about the procession route and funeral will be released soon, police said. Funeral arrangements were finalized on behalf of his family, police said.

Northrup was a member of the Toronto Police Service for more than 31 years. He is survived by his wife, three children and his mother.