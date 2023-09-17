Toronto cop taken to hospital after being hit by bicycle outside Rogers Centre

A Toronto police officer is in the hospital with minor injuries after being hit by a cyclist on Sunday, police and paramedics say.

Police responded to someone riding a bike "erratically" near the Rogers Centre around 1 p.m., according to a social media post, a busy time outside the stadium about a half hour before the Toronto Blue Jays were set to play.

The biker rode into an officer, knocking them to the ground, after being told to stop, police said.

Paramedics say no one else was taken to hospital. The cyclist has been arrested, according to police.

The officer is the second this weekend to be taken to hospital, after one was injured responding to an assault on Saturday night.