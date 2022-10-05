Toronto police officer struck by hit and run driver in Scarborough

A Toronto police officer was rushed to hospital on Tuesday evening after being stuck by a hit and run driver in Scarborough.

Police say the collision happened at Ellesmere and Kennedy roads at around 6:14 p.m.

The officer was struck in a parking lot by a white, four-door vehicle, police say. The driver then fled the scene and there's no word yet on suspects.

Police tweeted that paramedics transported the officer to hospital, and that the injuries are "believed to be non-life-threatening."

They are asking anyone with information on the case to contact them.