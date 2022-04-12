Toronto police officer faces multiple charges after allegedly taking missing person's debit card

A 48-year-old Toronto police constable is facing criminal charges after allegedly taking possession of a missing person's belongings, including a debit card.

In a release issued Tuesday, police say they launched an investigation into the person's disappearance on Feb. 17. They say the accused was one of the officers assigned to the case. They allege he gave the missing person's debit card to another man, who then used it to buy something at a store in Mississauga.

Investigators say the constable and the man "fraudulently obtained" motor vehicles as well.

The officer, who works at 53 Division, has been with the Toronto Police Service for 16 years.

He was arrested Monday and now faces 10 charges, including theft, breach of trust, trafficking a credit card, attempting to obstruct justice and fraud.

Police say he has been suspended with pay and is scheduled to appear in court on May 27.