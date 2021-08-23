Toronto police officer demoted for inappropriate interactions with female cadets

A Toronto police officer has been found guilty and demoted for having inappropriate interactions with multiple female police cadets, the Toronto Police Service tribunal decided on Monday.

Const. Michael Fernandes faced four charges of discreditable conduct for the interactions at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer.

Fernandes will be demoted from first class constable to fourth class for 12 months, followed by 12 months at third class constable. Then, he'll be second class constable for another year until he's returned to his original rank.

His salary in each of those periods will reflect his rank, meaning the demotion comes with pay cuts, the police service told CBC News.

He has also been ordered to report to the Toronto Police Medical Advisory Services for at least 36 months to ensure his sobriety, and may have to be randomly tested for the consumption of alcohol.

Fernandes has also been ordered to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and continue counselling.

Fernandes was previously charged with discreditable conduct under the Police Act for a separate incident in 2017 involving a woman in Victoria who alleged Fernandes kissed her without consent. He pleaded guilty to that incident in December and was temporarily reduced in rank from first class constable to second class constable.

The tribunal told Fernandes that this was his "final opportunity" to continue being a police officer.

"You can thank your counsel and the assurances provided by [your doctor] that you will maintain your course of treatment and that I'll never see you here again in this tribunal, sir."