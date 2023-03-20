Toronto police constable charged after allegedly hitting parked car, refusing breath sample

An off-duty Toronto police officer has been charged with five impaired driving related offences after he allegedly hit a parked vehicle, failed to stop for police and refused to give a breath sample downtown early Monday.

The constable, 49, who has 14 years of service, was arrested after a number of incidents that began at about 3:45 a.m. in the Shuter Street and Parliament Street area, according to the Toronto Police Service.

The officer has been charged with:

Dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Fail to stop for police.

Refuse breath demand.

Impaired operation of a conveyance.

Fail to remain at scene of accident.

In a news release on Monday, police said the officer was driving his own vehicle when he allegedly struck a parked vehicle on Shuter Street, then continued to drive southbound on Parliament Street.

Police said they located the vehicle but the constable allegedly did not stop for police. He eventually pulled his vehicle over at King Street and Sumach Street, police said.

When the constable was placed under arrest, he allegedly refused to provide a breath sample, police alleged.

The constable has been suspended with pay, under the Police Services Act, and is due to appear in court on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 2 p.m.

