Police officer charged with assault following incident on TTC bus

A Toronto detective has been charged with assault following an incident on a TTC bus last month.

In a news release on Monday, Toronto police said that on Friday, Dec. 13, TTC personnel called police for a man who refused to leave a bus, stopped in the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads in Scarborough.

Officers responded and a man was arrested and charged, police said.

The man who was arrested later filed a complaint with the TTC, who in turn contacted the Toronto Police Service's professional standards division.

After conducting an investigation and reviewing video provided by the TTC, police allege the officer used unnecessary and excessive force while removing the man from the bus.

Det. Christopher Hutchings was arrested and charged Monday and is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Monday, Feb. 17.

Hutchings, who has been with the service for 24 years, is currently suspended with pay.