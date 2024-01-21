Content
Toronto

Toronto police officer arrested, charged in connection with landlord and tenant dispute

Const. Edward Parks was last assigned to corporate communications with the force, police said, and has 15 years of service. Police allege he unlawfully entered a dwelling, assaulted a woman and stole property. He has been suspended with pay.

Const. Edward Parks, 54, charged with unlawfully entering a dwelling, theft over $5,000 and assault

The Toronto Police Service badge.
Toronto police said corporate communications officer Edward Parks has been arrested and charged in connection with a landlord and tenant dispute in December. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

Toronto police arrested and charged an officer Sunday in connection with a landlord and tenant dispute last month.

On Dec. 6, police allege Const. Edward Parks, 54, unlawfully entered a dwelling, assaulted a woman and stole property, according to a news release.

As a result, he was criminally charged with unlawfully entering a dwelling, theft over $5,000 and assault, police said.

Parks was last assigned to corporate communications with the force, the release said. He has 15 years of service and has been suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act.

He's set to appear in court in Toronto on Mar. 5.

 

