Toronto police officer charged after someone broke into his personal vehicle and stole his gun

Toronto police have charged one of their officers after someone broke into his personal vehicle and stole a bag containing his "service firearm" on Wednesday.

The vehicle was parked at an Etobicoke mall and the officer was off duty at the time, police said in a news release.

Toronto police arrested the 50-year-old detective constable and charged him with careless storage of a firearm and careless storage of ammunition.

According to the release, the police's professional standards unit said the officer went to Sherway Gardens at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and parked his vehicle.

When he returned to the vehicle, the officer discovered it had been broken into and the bag containing his firearm was missing. At that point, he called police.

The officer is due to appear at court on March 6 in Toronto.

According to police, the officer is assigned to the drug squad, has 14 years of service and has been suspended with pay.

