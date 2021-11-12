Toronto police officer charged after allegedly sharing confidential information with suspect

An officer with the Toronto Police Service's organized crime enforcement unit has been arrested and criminally charged after allegedly sharing confidential information with a suspect at the centre of a drug investigation.

Det.-Const. Bryan Correia was suspended from duty with pay in October 2018 after communicating by text and phone with a suspect in an investigation being carried out by York Regional Police.

According to a Toronto police news release Friday, the man offered money to the officer in exchange for "confidential police information. The officer subsequently provided the man with information."

Police in York Region alerted Toronto police, which immediately launched a professional standards investigation.

On Friday, Correia was arrested and charged with breach of trust and bribery (agreeing to accept bribe).

He has also been charged under the Police Services Act with one count of breach of confidence, one count of deceit, two counts of discreditable conduct and two counts of neglect of duty.

Correia, who has been with Toronto police for 21 years, remains suspended from duty.

A 41-year-old Halton man has also been arrested and charged with breach of trust and bribery.

Both are expected to appear in court at Old City Hall on Dec. 21 at 11.