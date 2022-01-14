Skip to Main Content
Toronto cop who heads disciplinary hearings office charged with impaired driving

A high-ranking officer with the Toronto Police Service has been charged with impaired driving after a crash in Pickering Thursday evening.

Supt. Riyaz Hussein, 54, was charged after a crash in Pickering Thursday

Toronto police Supt. Riyaz Hussein, who is the head of the force's disciplinary hearings office, has been charged with impaired driving after a crash in Pickering. (Twitter)

Supt. Riyaz Hussein, who leads the force's disciplinary hearings office, is now facing charges of impaired driving, careless driving, and having open liquor in a vehicle, Toronto police confirmed in a news release.

In a video posted on Twitter Friday, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said there was a crash on Highway 401 eastbound, near Brock Road, on Thursday when a car drove into the back of a delivery truck.

The car's driver, a 54-year-old Pickering man, failed a roadside alcohol test, Schmidt said. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries and "after being medically cleared" and then provided a breath sample which led to the charges.

Schmidt did not name the accused in the video, but sources with direct knowledge of the case confirm the man charged is Hussein.

Toronto police said in the news release that Hussein has been with the force for 33 years, and has been suspended with pay.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Oshawa on Feb. 10.

