Toronto police officer charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault

A Toronto police constable has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault in connection with the death of a 19-year-old in 2021, the province's police watchdog says.

In a news release issued Friday, the provincial Special Investigations Unit announced charges had been laid against Const. Calvin Au, in connection with the death of 19-year-old Chadd Facey.

"The investigation found that on April 26, 2021, two off-duty Toronto Police Service officers met and interacted with Mr. Facey in Brampton," the news release reads. "Later that day, Mr. Facey was transported to hospital by ambulance where he was subsequently pronounced deceased."

Const. Au is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on March 2.

The SIU, which investigates the conduct of law enforcement where death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person occurred, said it would not make further comment on the investigation as the matter is now before the courts.

Toronto police disciplinary documents lay out what allegedly happened during the incident. Both Au and Const. Gurmakh Benning are facing separate discipline charges stemming from a failure to report their connection to what happened, but Benning has not been criminally charged. The disciplinary charges have not yet been tested at the tribunal.

According to police tribunal documents, on that day in April, Au and Benning were both off duty when they travelled to Brampton for a meeting with a man who had been advertising an Apple watch for sale on Kijiji.

Facey was pronounced dead in hospital after the incident. (OG Productions/Instagram)

Right after the transaction, Au realized the watch was counterfeit. That's when, the documents allege, Benning drove his car in the direction Facey was last seen running, eventually catching up to him. Benning said the watch was fake and he wanted his money back, but Facey continued to run, according to the tribunal.

Au then got out of the vehicle and ran after Facey, eventually catching up with him. Benning told Facey to give him back his money, and reached for it while Au "took the male to the ground," the documents say.

Au was "engaged in a struggle" with Facey while they were on the ground, with the officer trying to "maintain physical control" as Facey tried to get up, according to the tribunal. A second man then approached the area and both officers ran to their car and drove away, the documents say.

Shortly after that incident, Facey was taken to hospital by paramedics, where he later died.

