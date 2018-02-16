Toronto cop charged after handcuffed suspect kicked and Tasered

A Toronto police officer is facing charges of assault with a weapon and attempting to obstruct justice after a suspect who was being handcuffed was allegedly kicked and Tasered back in October.

Toronto police said in a news release issued Monday that the charges stem from an incident that happened not long before 1 a.m. on Oct. 7.

That morning, Const. Mehrdad Mahmodian and his partner were sent to the site of a break and enter in the Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue W. area.

Three suspects had fled the area in a ride share vehicle, police say. Mahmodian and his partner attempted to stop the car, and that's when the suspects ran off, according to the news release.

After a short chase, one of the suspects surrendered. While they were being handcuffed, Mahmodian used his Taser — once at full power, and twice in "drive stun" mode, which is a lower charge, police say.

Mahmodian also kicked the suspect, the news release says.

Mahmodian, who has been with the service for 11 years and is currently working out of 53 Division, was arrested on Monday.

He was charged with assault, assault with a weapon, and attempting to obstruct justice.

Suspended with pay

Mahmodian has been suspended with pay, police say. Ontario law requires that suspended officers continue to be paid in most cases.

The provincial Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which usually investigates when someone is hurt in the midst of an interaction with police, is not working this case.

Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray told CBC News the investigation was conducted by the force's professional standards branch.

Gray also said there are various criteria for what the SIU investigates, and it's possible that the suspect's injuries didn't meet that threshold.

Mahmodian is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4.

