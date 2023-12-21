Toronto police officer charged with assault, police say

A Toronto police officer has been arrested and charged with assault, according to the Toronto Police Service.

The charge was laid by the Toronto police's professional standards unit after a woman was assaulted during a dispute on Wednesday, police said in a news release on Thursday.

Const. Sameer Kara, 40, has been suspended with pay. He has 14 years of service and works in communication services.

Kara was previously charged with assault in 2022 after allegedly hitting a woman during a dispute.

In 2017, he was acquitted in a high-profile gang sexual assault trial.

Kara was scheduled to appear in court via video link on Thursday morning.