Toronto police now say there have been 5 sexual assaults near York University

A few hours after Toronto police put out a public warning about a string of sexual assaults near York University, officers were called to the area to investigate two additional incidents.

Police said Friday they believe the same male suspect is responsible for all five incidents.

At a hastily-called news conference, police said a 30-year-old woman was knocked unconscious by a man as she walked near the Finch West subway station around 9 p.m. on Thursday night.

When she regained consciousness, the man forced her into a lonely pathway and sexually assaulted her, police said. The woman was eventually able to flee from the man.

Only 15 minutes later and just a few blocks away, police say a 20-year-old woman was robbed at knife point and sexually assaulted.

The previous three cases happened on Oct. 24, Oct. 31 and Dec. 19, last Wednesday. Authorities say they're concerned with the escalating violence of the attacks.

Police say the location of the crimes, time, description and victimology all lead them to believe the same suspect is involved in the attacks.

The suspect is said to be in his early 20s and between 5-feet-8 and 5-feet-10 with a slim built with short black hair. He is usually wearing a hooded sweater or jacket and dark or camouflaged pants during the attacks, police say.

York University has sent a safety warning to its students.