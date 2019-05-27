Toronto police search for motorcyclist, passenger after boy injured in hit and run

Toronto police investigators are appealing to the public for help in finding a male motorcyclist and a female passenger after a hit and run on the weekend that left a young boy critically injured.

Police are also looking for a Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle, now believed to be maroon-red in colour, with custom exhaust pipes.

The boy, 4, is being treated for life-threatening injuries at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children. Police initially said the boy had died, but later corrected that information to say that he is alive. Police did not release an update on his condition on Monday.

The collision occurred at 1245 Victoria Park Avenue, across from Adair Road and north of St. Clair Avenue East. Police were called to the scene at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

"We are actively investigating a fail to remain," Sgt. Brett Moore, spokesperson for Toronto police's traffic services, said on Monday.

Motorcycle pulled over briefly after collision

Moore said a male motorcyclist travelling northbound on Victoria Park Avenue, with a female passenger, struck the boy who "found his way onto the roadway."

Witnesses told investigators that the motorcycle came to stop several metres north of the collision and pulled over to the right hand side of the road. The female passenger got off the vehicle and walked away on foot into a residential area east of Victoria Park Avenue. The motorcyclist continued northbound.

Police are looking for this woman. She is believed to be the female passenger on the motorcycle that hit the boy. She was last seen walking east of Victoria Park Avenue.

Police said the motorcycle is believed to have sustained damage and its front right hand turn signal is believed to be missing. Debris was left on the roadway from the motorcycle, Moore said.

The boy was rushed to hospital through an emergency run.

Investigators are looking for more witnesses and are trying to obtain more security camera video from nearby homes. Officers are expected to knock on doors in the area on Monday.

"We want to piece together the path. After the collision, we want to find out, where did these people go?" Moore said.

Family asking public to pray for young boy

Moore said people responsible for injuring other people in hit and runs often talk about the incident to other people and anyone with information should contact police.

"We're got to get some closure to this case."

Police have released security camera images of the motorcycle, driver and passenger. Anyone who recognizes the bike or who knows the two people involved is urged to call police.

They are also urging the motorcyclist to get a lawyer and surrender to police.

The motorcyclist is described as an adult white male, between 20 and 40 years in age, wearing a black helmet and dark pants. Initially, he was described as heavy set but police are no longer saying that. His passenger is described as an adult white female, wearing a similar black helmet.

According to police, the boy's family has asked people to pray for him.