Toronto police seek public's help after house sold without owners' consent

Toronto police are seeking the public's help in what the service is calling a complex mortgage fraud investigation.

In a news release Thursday, police say Toronto homeowners left Canada for work in January of 2022 and learned, months later, that their property had been sold out from under them without their knowledge.

According to police, a man and a woman used fake identification to pose as the homeowners. They then hired a realtor who listed the house for sale.

Police say the house was sold and new homeowners took possession.

Now, investigators are asking the public to help identify two suspects, whose pictures are below.

The Toronto Police Service is seeking the public's help identifying a man and woman wanted in connection with a complex mortgage fraud investigation. (Toronto Police Service handout)

A Toronto police spokesperson declined to provide additional information about the case when CBC Toronto followed up.

The spokesperson said the force can't provide any advice on how the public can protect themselves from a fraud of this nature, but said this is not the victims' fault.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7310. Information can also be provided anonymously via CrimeStoppers.