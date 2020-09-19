Toronto police make appeal to public for help in finding missing man

Toronto police are appealing to the public for help in finding a 83-year-old man missing in the city's northwest since Tuesday.

Supt. Ron Taverner, spokesperson for the Toronto police's 23 Division, called on residents to check their back yards and surveillance camera video for any sign of Chandulal Gandhi.

Gandhi was last seen on Sept. 15 at about 5 p.m. in the area of Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West. He speaks only Hindi. He went missing from his home.

Early Saturday, police released an updated photo of Gandhi.

"We are very hopeful that he will be found safe and sound, but we do need the public's assistance," Taverner told reporters at a news conference.

"As every day passes, it is more and more concerning."

Police have described him as five foot seven, with a slim build, white hair and white beard. He was last seen wearing grey dress pants, a black jacket and a blue baseball cap.

In the updated photo, he is also wearing white gloves.

Toronto police released this updated photo of missing man, Chandulal Gandhi, 83, early Saturday. (Submitted by Toronto Police Service)

Taverner noted that the cap and gloves may have been discarded by now.

Since Gandhi was reported missing, police have conducted several ground searches and have used a drone to look for him, he said.

Police from York and Peel Regions are helping in the search. Toronto police have also enlisted the help of transit agencies, hospitals, the Hindu community and temples.

Officers are in constant contact with members of his family as investigators search for clues to his disappearance.

Taverner said there have been very few sightings and no tips from the public so far.

If anyone sees Gandhi, he or she is urged to call 911.

Another elderly man who went missing from Etobicoke has been found. Leonard Simpson, 98, last seen on Monday in the Kendleton Drive and John Garland Boulevard Area, was located on Thursday.

On Thursday, police released video of Gandhi.