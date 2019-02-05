'10 seconds later and he would have been gone,': Police water rescuers hone skills on dangerous ice
Toronto Police Marine Unit says temperature swings present serious danger for icy waterways
Constable Jeff Lucifora with the police marine unit can't forget a call his squad responded to last October of a capsized canoeist near Toronto's Cherry Beach.
"We flew over there in one of our zodiacs in minutes... his arm was sticking out of the water and when we got there we grabbed him and we basically pulled him onto the boat," said Lucifora.
"Seconds count, five seconds, 10 seconds later, and he would have been gone."
Tuesday morning, Constable Lucifora and his team let CBC Toronto strap underwater 360 degree cameras to their helmets during a refresher course. Lucifora says training is critical in the rush of a dynamic rescue, like the one in October.
"Training kicks in, muscle memory kicks in and you just do what you have to do," Lucifora said.
Lucifora has been on the marine unit for about a decade, but says the simulations during the training help.
"It's good because you get to see the angle from the victim's view," he said. "You get an appreciation of the cold water."
Risky pet owners chasing fluffy onto ice, 'significant' problem
A "significant" amount of rescue operations are because well-meaning pet owners, make the terrible decision to run out on the ice after their pet, says Constable Jeff Clarke, an instructor with the marine unit.
"The risk is now they're a victim and usually the pet will get out and the owner will actually end up in the water and we have to rescue them," Clarke said. "It's better to call us and then we can effectively do that rescue safely."
While Clarke said it's "gratifying" to save a life, don't test it. Toronto Police have a warning for people — avoid icy waterways — even when it looks like the ice is safe to be on.
"It's the worst it could possibly be right now," said Clarke of the ice conditions created by the wild temperature swings this winter in Toronto. "It's old ice — it's been around for a while — and now with these mild temperatures, anybody could break through at any time."
"We recommend to people don't go out on the ice at all, it's better to just stay off the ice period."
Toronto Police Marine Unit equipment includes:
- Heavy duty personal flotation device (life-jacket that can support the weight of both rescuer and victim).
- Rescue sling and rescue board.
- Ice picks, knife, helmet.
- Boots with picks on the bottom for traction.
- Dry suit (specific to ice and river rescues, so generally a bit thinner than a dry suit for SCUBA diving).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.