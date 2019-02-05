'10 seconds later and he would have been gone,': Police water rescuers hone skills on dangerous ice

Constable Jeff Lucifora with the police marine unit can't forget a call his squad responded to last October of a capsized canoeist near Toronto's Cherry Beach.

"We flew over there in one of our zodiacs in minutes... his arm was sticking out of the water and when we got there we grabbed him and we basically pulled him onto the boat," said Lucifora.

"Seconds count, five seconds, 10 seconds later, and he would have been gone."

Tuesday morning, Constable Lucifora and his team let CBC Toronto strap underwater 360 degree cameras to their helmets during a refresher course. Lucifora says training is critical in the rush of a dynamic rescue, like the one in October.

"Training kicks in, muscle memory kicks in and you just do what you have to do," Lucifora said.

Lucifora has been on the marine unit for about a decade, but says the simulations during the training help.

"It's good because you get to see the angle from the victim's view," he said. "You get an appreciation of the cold water."

The Toronto Police Marine Unit warns this week's unseasonably warm weather has melted some ice, even though it may still look safe to walk on. (Ryan Mahle/CBC)

Risky pet owners chasing fluffy onto ice, 'significant' problem

A "significant" amount of rescue operations are because well-meaning pet owners, make the terrible decision to run out on the ice after their pet, says Constable Jeff Clarke, an instructor with the marine unit.

"The risk is now they're a victim and usually the pet will get out and the owner will actually end up in the water and we have to rescue them," Clarke said. "It's better to call us and then we can effectively do that rescue safely."

Rescuers with Toronto's police marine unit wear extensive thermal gear, such as dry suits, to protect themselves from the elements during winter rescues. (Ryan Mahle/CBC)

While Clarke said it's "gratifying" to save a life, don't test it. Toronto Police have a warning for people — avoid icy waterways — even when it looks like the ice is safe to be on.

"It's the worst it could possibly be right now," said Clarke of the ice conditions created by the wild temperature swings this winter in Toronto. "It's old ice — it's been around for a while — and now with these mild temperatures, anybody could break through at any time."

"We recommend to people don't go out on the ice at all, it's better to just stay off the ice period."

The Toronto Harbour is the classroom for the TPS Marine Unit to practice safety techniques and refresh skills for successful rescues. (Ryan Mahle/CBC)

Toronto Police Marine Unit equipment includes: