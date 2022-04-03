Toronto police charge son with mother's murder after body found in garbage bag

Toronto police have laid second-degree murder charges in the homicide of a woman whose body was found in a black garbage bag in Leslieville almost a week ago.

Police said the body of Tien Ly, 46, was found near Eastern and Berkshire avenues last Monday. Ly is Toronto's 17th homicide victim of the year.

By Wednesday, police said they were looking for her son, who had gone missing but was not yet a suspect.

Dallas Ly, 20, is believed by police to have lived with his mother in a condo building near Carlaw Avenue and Dundas Avenue East.

Police said they arrested Ly on Saturday.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.