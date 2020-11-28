Toronto police seek man, 39, wanted for attempted murder of police officer

Toronto police say they are looking for a 39-year-old man who is wanted for the attempted murder of a police officer in the city's west end a week ago.

According to police, an officer was patrolling in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Weston Road on Nov. 21 at about 11:22 p.m. when he heard the sound of gunfire nearby.

The officer saw a car leaving the area at high speed and he caught up to it at Scarlett Road and East Drive, police said in a news release on Saturday. The officer then signaled for the driver to stop, police said.



"The driver struck the officer, dragging him over 50 metres," police said in the release.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said on Saturday that the officer was outside of his cruiser when he was dragged by the man's vehicle.

The officer suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital. He has been released from hospital and continues to recover.

The man, of Toronto, is wanted for attempted murder; dangerous driving; flight from police; failure to comply with recognizance; and driving while disqualified.

Police said the man is considered to be violent and dangerous. If anyone sees him, they are urged not to approach him but to call 911 immediately.



Police said the man is urged to call a lawyer and surrender himself at any division.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (416) 808-1200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).