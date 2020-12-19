Toronto police make several arrests in connection with North York triple shooting in October

Toronto police have made several arrests in connection with a triple shooting in North York in October that killed a 36-year-old Toronto man.

Police said officers responded to a shooting inside an apartment building at 18 Skipton Crt., near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West. Police were called to the building at 5:14 a.m. on Oct. 3.

Officers found three people shot inside the apartment.

Police said one man sustained life-threatening injuries. Paramedics tried to save his life but he died of his injuries.

He has been identified as Gary Douglas Gallant, 36, of Toronto.

The other two victims were taken to a trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

On Monday, Nov. 23, a 33-year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. He appeared at Toronto North Court, at 1000 Finch Avenue West, on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

On Friday, Dec. 18, a 28-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both of Toronto, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder

Also on Friday, Dec. 18, a 33-year-old Toronto woman was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

All three accused are scheduled to appear at Old City Hall Court on Saturday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).