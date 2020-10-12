Toronto police seek man in connection to sexual assault in East York park

Toronto police are searching for a man in relation to a sexual assault reported in an East York park on Sunday night.

Police said the man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at Taylor Creek Park, 260 Dawes Rd., shortly after 7:30 p.m. before he fled the area.

In a news release on Monday, police described the suspect as having a dark complexion with black curly hair. They said he was wearing black-rimmed glasses and a surgical mask at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (416) 808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).