Police looking for man after woman allegedly sexually assaulted in her west-end home

A man is being sought by police after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in her home in the city's west end early Friday morning.

The alleged assault took place in the Dupont Street and Ossington Avenue area. Investigators say that some time between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., an man followed the woman home, entered her house and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the area.

On Monday police released a security camera image of the suspect, who was wearing a black hooded sweater, a blue surgical mask, dark baggy pants, and dark shoes. He is described as taller than five-feet, 10-inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.