Police locate boy at centre of Amber Alert

A 14-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been located, Toronto police say.

Just after 11 p.m. ET, police tweeted that the boy is safe and he was being taken for a medical checkup.

Earlier, police said they believed the boy had been abducted "as retribution for an unpaid drug debt" owed by his stepbrother. They said vehicle he'd been forced into had been found burned-out, approximately 60 kilometres from the city.

Supt. Steven Watts told reporters earlier Thursday the 14-year-old boy's older stepbrother owes a large debt stemming from a "multi-kilo" cocaine deal worth about $4 million, dating back to the summer of 2019. Watts did not specify the size of the debt.

The teenager was last seen near Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue on Wednesday at 8:25 a.m. ET, when two to three males reportedly forced him into a black Jeep.

Insp. Jim Gotell said the boy was heard yelling, "Help me! Help me!" as he was loaded into the vehicle.

One of the boy's parents called police at about 5:30 p.m. to report that he had not returned home. Police began investigating and an Amber Alert was sent at midnight.

Teachers didn't report absence

Meanwhile, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said Thursday that the boy's family wasn't told he didn't show up to school on Wednesday until that evening because his teachers missed a deadline.

Four teachers at Newtonbrook Secondary School have now been put on "home assignment" because their attendance data wasn't submitted before an 11 a.m. deadline, said TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird. The board is investigating.

The boy's parents weren't notified about his absence until after 6 p.m. ET.

Following the alert, there were complaints on social media concerning why it took police more than six hours to send the alert to people's phones.

Stephen Warner, spokesperson for Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, said in an email that before an Amber Alert is issued, police must believe the victim is in danger and confirm they're under the age of 18.

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird says four staff members at the boy's school are on home assignment, pending investigation. (Angelina King/CBC)

There must also be a description of either the child, abductor and/or vehicle, and they must believe an immediate broadcast alert will help in finding the child.

Investigators were able to obtain security camera video of the suspect vehicle, though no licence plate number was available. It is described as a Jeep Wrangler with oversize front tires and a front push bar with round fog lights.

On Thursday evening, Supt. Steven Watts told reporters a burnt-out vehicle matching that description was found in Caledon, Ont.

"We believe this is the same vehicle that was used in the abduction," he said.

Gotell described the suspects as two black males between the ages of 18 and 22, each about six-feet tall and 140 pounds and wearing dark jackets at the time of the alleged abduction.

A police cruiser is parked outside the Toronto home of a boy believed abducted Wednesday morning. Police say the boy has been found safe. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

The boy's stepbrother was arrested on fraud charges last March in Pickering, Ont., according to Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray.

He had allegedly tried to open an account and get a credit card at a Scotiabank location using a fake driver's licence.

He was arrested by Durham Regional Police, charged and released on a promise to appear in court, but did not.