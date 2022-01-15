High ranking Toronto cop makes 1st tribunal appearance on disciplinary charges

A high-ranking Toronto police officer facing seven charges of misconduct made her first appearance before a disciplinary tribunal on Monday.

Supt. Stacy Clarke appeared before the Toronto police disciplinary tribunal via an online hearing this morning. She is charged under the Police Services Act with three counts of breach of confidence, three counts of discreditable conduct, and one count of insubordination.

Tribunal documents from the hearing allege Clarke mentored a number of constables seeking to be promoted to the rank of sergeant last fall, while being part of the panel conducting the interviews.

It also claims Clarke received an email around Nov. 10 instructing her to cut off contact with the officers she was mentoring by Nov. 25.

The notice alleges that in late November, Clarke sent photos of the interview questions to six of the candidates she was mentoring.

It further alleges she provided in-person counselling to one of them at her home on three consecutive days in early December, and later participated in his interview without disclosing her conflict of interest.

Clarke is currently suspended with pay, according to Meaghan Gray, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service. Under provincial law, suspended police officers must remain on the payroll unless sentenced to jail time.

On Monday, the prosecution asked for additional time to seek an external prosecutor in the matter.

Clarke is being represented by lawyer Joseph Markson.

She is set to appear next before the disciplinary tribunal on Feb. 23.

The hearing comes after another high-ranking officer with the Toronto Police Service was charged with impaired driving after a crash in Pickering, Ont., earlier this month.

Supt. Riyaz Hussein, who leads the police force's disciplinary hearings office, is facing charges of impaired driving, careless driving and having open liquor in a vehicle, according to Toronto police.