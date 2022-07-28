Woman dead, man arrested after fatal alleged assault in Toronto's east end

Toronto police opened a homicide investigation after a woman died following an alleged assault Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of an assault at a residence near Victoria Park Avenue and Donside Drive just before 5:30 a.m, police tweeted.

Police say a man in his 30s was arrested at the scene, located in the city's east end.

The victim, who police say was in her 40s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

Police have not revealed the identities of the suspect or the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

