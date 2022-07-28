Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Woman dead, man arrested after fatal alleged assault in Toronto's east end

Toronto Police responded to an assault call in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Donside Drive just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday. A woman in her 40s with life-threatening injuries was taken to hospital where she died.

Victim in her 40s, man in his 30s arrested at the scene

The Canadian Press ·
An early morning assault call in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Donside Drive has turned into a homicide investigation after a woman in her 40s died in hospital, Toronto police say. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Toronto police opened a homicide investigation after a woman died following an alleged assault Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of an assault at a residence near Victoria Park Avenue and Donside Drive just before 5:30 a.m, police tweeted.

Police say a man in his 30s was arrested at the scene, located in the city's east end.

The victim, who police say was in her 40s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

Police have not revealed the identities of the suspect or the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

with files from CBC News

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Submit a news tip|Corrections and clarifications

now