Toronto police and the mother of an innocent man killed in Liberty Village two years ago are calling for witnesses to come forward to identify the shooter.

Kiesingar Gunn, 26, was killed on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016 in the area of Liberty Street and Mowat Avenue. He was shot in the head at about 4 a.m. and died in hospital before midnight that day.

Evelyn Fox, his mother, said her life changed forever when he died.

"Because of one person's reckless actions, I am forever heartbroken," Fox told reporters on Tuesday.

"Having to sit beside for 15 hours as I watched him die from a bullet wound to the brain, that entered through his left eye, made me feel completely helpless, knowing I could have done nothing for him when I would have given my life for him to have his. I am left traumatized, heartbroken. I can't sleep at night. My tears are endless, my grief is unrelenting."

Homicide Det. Leslie Dunkley said Tuesday that Gunn, a father of four, was not the intended target of the shooting.

Dunkley said Gunn had attended a birthday party at a supper club that night with a friends and family member. He said Gunn left the premises, got into his vehicle and then saw an altercation. He recognized a friend in the group involved in the fight, got out of the vehicle to help and was shot in the head.

Dunkley released new surveillance video showing people outside the club before the shooting occurred.

"We're hoping to jog the memory of some individuals who were there," Dunkley said.

About 200 people were estimated to be in the club during the event and between 20 and 30 people were estimated to have witnessed the killing.

He said police are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Gunn's killer.

In an emotional plea, Fox said people who know the killer of her son should talk to police. She also called on the shooter himself to surrender to police.