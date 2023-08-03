Toronto police step up patrols after communities voice fear stemming from Israel-Hamas war

Toronto police officers are stepping up patrols in several areas around the city, the chief of police says, after hearing concerns from community leaders that the war between Israel and Hamas is causing fear in the city.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said they were aware of "global online threats" circulating about "events that may occur on Friday." This comes in the wake of last week's Hamas attack in Israel.

"The war is affecting thousands of Toronto residents who have family and friends in those regions," Chief Myron Demkiw said at a news conference Thursday, adding there are currently "no credible threats" to any communities in the city.

Demkiw said he has received dozens of calls from community leaders expressing concerns and asking for help, and that he met with members of the Jewish and Palestinian communities earlier this week to hear from them directly.

"This war has shaken the feelings of peace and security here at home," he said.

Officers monitoring situation, police say

Investigators say that in the wake of the attack, Toronto police immediately increased patrols in Jewish communities as well as cultural centres, synagogues, mosques, schools and other places of worship across the city.

WATCH | Chief explains why police are increasing patrols:

Toronto police increase patrols amid Israel-Hamas war Duration 1:52 Featured Video In response to the war between Israel and Hamas, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw says the service is ramping up patrols at cultural centres, places of worship and schools across the city although there are currently "no credible threats." Police are also launching two command posts where officers can be “easily reached."

Demkiw said the force's focus is on Jewish and Palestinian communities, as well as any others who might be "directly impacted."

"People can expect to see a continued, increased police presence," the force said in its release, adding that local police officers are working with federal and provincial law enforcement agencies to coordinate and share information.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation here in Toronto and will deploy our officers to ensure residents feel a sense of safety and security," police said.

Two command posts are being set up in an effort to increase police visibility and improve the public's access to officers, the chief said. Demkiw also encouraged residents to report any hate-related incidents to police.

"There will be no tolerance for any forms of hate and intimidation," he said.

Police in other areas also on alert

Other police services in the region issued similar statements Thursday.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said his force is also monitoring the situation, and has "increased deployment of resources around places of worship and in our communities.

"Peel Regional Police remains steadfast in our commitment to public safety, and will not tolerate any forms of hate crime or threat of violence against anyone," Duraiappah said. "Any acts of violence will be investigated to the fullest extent."

Durham police issued its own statement on X, saying there are "no credible threats" in Durham Region at this time.

Officers in Durham are continuing to patrol at places of worship and public spaces, the post says.

"We are committed to equality and safe spaces for all, and will continue to connect with our faith-based communities to provide reassurance and support," Durham police said.