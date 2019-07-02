Toronto police seek witnesses to collision that left woman with life-threatening injuries

Toronto police are seeking the public's help as they investigate a collision that left a woman with life-threatening injuries on the morning of July 1.

At 7:21 a.m., a 61-year-old woman was crossing St. Clair Avenue West at Oakwood Avenue when she was hit by a 2012 Honda Civic.

A 55-year-old man was driving the vehicle at the time, police said in a news release.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators had difficulty identifying the woman when she arrived. It wasn't until nearly 10:30 p.m. that police announced on Twitter they identified the woman and notified her family.

Personal Injury Collison:<br>Pedestrian Struck :<br>S/B Oakwood Av & W/B St Clair Av<br>-We have now identified the victim<br>-Family has been notified<br>-Thank you to all those who assisted<br>^dh —@TPSOperations

Traffic services officers are still investigating the collision.

Local residents, businesses and drivers who have security or dash cam footage of the area or incident are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.