Toronto police investigating after 14-year-old boy walks into hospital with gunshot wound

Toronto police say they are investigating after a 14-year-old boy walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.

Police say they are looking into whether his injuries were connected to a shooting in 42 Division that took place shortly before 1 p.m., when officers were called to the area of Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road.

Police have not provided any details on the boy's condition and say the circumstances of the shooting are unclear at this time.

They are reviewing video surveillance footage, police said in a tweet.

In the tweet, police also described the suspect as a Black male, about six feet tall wearing a black puffy jacket, grey hoodie and black pants.