Toronto police investigating after 2 people injured in Sunday night gunfire

Police are investigating after a downtown Toronto shooting Sunday night.

Officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. about shots fired near Napanee Court and Vanauley Walk in the city's downtown core.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police say a vehicle was seen leaving the scene at a "high rate of speed," but there is no vehicle description or possible suspect description.

The investigation is ongoing.