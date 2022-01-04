Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Toronto police investigate death of man in west-end building

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead in a west-end building on Monday night.

Giovanni Raimondi, 39, of Toronto, is city's fifth homicide victim of the year

Giovanni Raimondi, 39, of Toronto, was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead in a residence in the area of Palace Pier Court and Lake Shore Boulevard West, according to Toronto police. (Submitted by Toronto Police Service)

Police have identified the man as Giovanni Raimondi, 39, of Toronto. He was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead in a residence in the area of Palace Pier Court and Lake Shore Boulevard West. Officers were called to the scene at about 9:35 p.m.

Raimondi is Toronto's fifth homicide victim of the year.

"This is an active investigation and police remain in the area carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this homicide," police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Anyone who saw Raimondi on Monday, between 12 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., or who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has dashboard camera video from the Palace Pier Court area, is urged to come forward.

"The smallest amount of information could be vital to this investigation," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).

Toronto police cars are parked outside a building in the west end where a man was found dead on Monday night. (Grant Linton/CBC)
