Toronto police investigate after handcuffed man in back of cruiser pulls out gun

Police are launching a full investigation after a handcuffed man was able to pull out a handgun while riding in the back seat of a cruiser.

Toronto police said Tuesday the incident took place last Sunday in The Esplanade area, when a man was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired.

Police said in a news release a "pat down" search was conducted and the 38-year-old man was handcuffed. But as officers drove the man to a nearby police station they heard something hit the floor in the back seat.

When officers opened the back door they found a semi-automatic pistol in front of the man, police said.

"The officers conducted a search of the accused and the gun was not detected," said Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders in a news release.

"The incident is under investigation to assess if this is a training or disciplinary matter."

The accused, meanwhile, is facing nine criminal charges, most of which are firearms-related.

Mayor calls incident 'disconcerting'

It's unclear at this time how the man, who was said to have been searched, hid the weapon from the officers, but police said they sent a safety notice to other officers warning them about what happened in this case.

On Tuesday, Mayor John Tory called the incident "disconcerting" and said the situation could have put front-line officers in harms way.

"It certainly would have placed the officers at risk," Tory said.

Tory, who sits on the police services board, said the force will now have to sort out what happened.