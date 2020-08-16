Toronto police investigate 3 stabbings within 12 hours of each other

Toronto police are investigating three separate stabbings that took place in the city within 12 hours of each other.

The first stabbing happened around 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the area of Clementine Square and Brimorton Drive.

According to Const. David Hopkinson, a man in his 70s was walking outside when he was approached by a suspect.

The suspected attempted to rob the victim, but obtained nothing.

The elderly man was then stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition, but his injuries have since been deemed non-life-threatening.

2 women located with stab wounds

Police said the second stabbing took place near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West around 11:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Two women were located with stab wounds in the parking lot of a big-box store, according to police.

The women's injuries are non-life-threatening, and police continue to search for suspects.

STABBING:<br>Keele St + Lawrence Av W<br>* 2020-08-15 11:12 pm *<br>- Parking lot of 'big-box' store<br>- 2 women located with stab wounds<br>- Injuries are not life threatening<br>- 2 women set upon by 4 other women<br>- Officers searching for suspects<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1534779?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1534779</a><br>^dh <a href="https://t.co/IUvy8SHHZS">pic.twitter.com/IUvy8SHHZS</a> —@TPSOperations

Fight ends in stabbing Sunday morning

The third stabbing took place around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot near Sheppard Avenue West and Black Creek Trail.

Police say there was a fight between two men, and one man stabbed the other multiple times.

The suspect took the victim's personal items and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital, but his current condition is unknown.

Meanwhile, officers are continuing to search the area for the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (416) 808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).