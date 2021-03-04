Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Toronto cop charged after allegedly performing indecent act in public

Toronto police have confirmed that a man who was arrested and charged for allegedly performing an “indecent act” in Whitby this week is one of their officers.

Ryan Walters currently suspended with pay, police say

CBC News ·
Whitby man Ryan Walters has been charged with performing an indecent act in a public place and dangerous operation of a conveyance. The Toronto police officer is currently suspended with pay. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Toronto police have confirmed that a man who was arrested and charged for allegedly performing an "indecent act" in Whitby this week is one of their officers.

According to a news release from Durham police, officers were called to the McKinney Centre at around 8:40 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a man was seen by a young female "committing an indecent act" while standing outside his vehicle. Police did not state her age in the news release.

A witness attempted to confront the man, and that's when he drove off at a high rate of speed through a nearby parking lot, police say.

Officers found the vehicle and the man was arrested. Police say that 33-year-old Whitby man Ryan Walters has been charged with performing an indecent act in a public place and dangerous operation of a conveyance. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

Toronto police said Thursday that Walters has been a Toronto police officer for six years, and is based at 51 division.

He has been suspended with pay.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now