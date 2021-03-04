Toronto cop charged after allegedly performing indecent act in public

Toronto police have confirmed that a man who was arrested and charged for allegedly performing an "indecent act" in Whitby this week is one of their officers.

According to a news release from Durham police, officers were called to the McKinney Centre at around 8:40 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a man was seen by a young female "committing an indecent act" while standing outside his vehicle. Police did not state her age in the news release.

A witness attempted to confront the man, and that's when he drove off at a high rate of speed through a nearby parking lot, police say.

Officers found the vehicle and the man was arrested. Police say that 33-year-old Whitby man Ryan Walters has been charged with performing an indecent act in a public place and dangerous operation of a conveyance. He was released on a promise to appear in court.

Toronto police said Thursday that Walters has been a Toronto police officer for six years, and is based at 51 division.

He has been suspended with pay.