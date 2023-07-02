Toronto police arrest man, identify victim of Scarborough stabbing

Toronto police have arrested a man and identified the victim of an alleged homicide that took place on Friday.

In a release Sunday, police say officers responded to a stabbing near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Police say first responders found a man that had been stabbed in the chest. He was transported to hospital before he died from his injuries.

They identified the victim as Maxim Karyakin, 30, of Toronto.

Police say they arrested and charged a 56-year-old Toronto man with first-degree murder in connection with the case. He was scheduled to appear in court Sunday.

Homicide investigators ask anyone who was in the area on Friday between 12:15 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. or those who have dashcam video to contact investigators or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers.