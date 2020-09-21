Toronto police identify man fatally shot outside Scarborough home on weekend

Toronto police have identified a 28-year-old man who died after he was shot outside a Scarborough home on the weekend.

Daniel Lashley, of Durham Region, is Toronto's 53rd homicide victim of the year.

In a news release on Monday, police said Lashley was shot when he was in the area of Morningside Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East. Police and paramedics were called to the area shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found Lashley with a gunshot wound. He was said to be on a residential street at the time.

Police said two suspects had fled the scene before officers got there. Lashley was rushed to hospital as paramedics tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead there.

A Toronto police officer makes notes near the scene of a fatal shooting in Scarborough on Sunday night. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

"Investigators have confirmed he was outside of a residence socializing with other people at the time," police said in the release.

The Toronto police homicide squad has taken over the investigation.

After the shooting, police canvassed the area for witnesses and security camera video. There were evidence markers and shell casings scattered all over the street.

Police are urging anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious to come forward.

No suspect information has been released.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call them at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).