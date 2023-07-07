Police identify suspect in Toronto subway stabbing

Police have identified the suspect in a Toronto subway train stabbing near Eglinton station on Thursday.

Moses Lewin, 25, of Toronto, is wanted for attempted murder, Toronto police said in a news release on Friday. He is also wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The stabbing sent a man, believed to be in his 30s, to hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition has since been upgraded to stable.

According to police, two men got into an argument on a southbound Line 1 train during the noon hour.

Police said the suspect stabbed the victim several times before fleeing when the train stopped at Eglinton station.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.