Toronto police identify man, 32, killed in Friday shooting

Toronto police have identified a man killed in a Friday morning shooting as 32-year-old Chavaughn Jones.

Jones was shot and killed after three men shot into the lobby of an apartment building at Vendome Place and Grenoble Drive in the Flemingdon Park neighbourhood, police say.

Police are appealing for help locating three suspects in the early morning shooting that killed Jones and injured three others.

The suspects drove off in a "dark SUV," police said.

Two of the suspects are described as having "a light complexion."

One is slim and was wearing a light-coloured hoodie and pants, while the second is of medium build and was seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The third suspect is described as having a medium to heavy build. He was also wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (416) 808-7400 or anonymously reach out to Crime Stoppers at (416) 222-8477.