Toronto police identify shelter resident who died after overnight stabbing

In a release Monday, police identified the victim as 41-year-old Toronto man Liam Keddy. He was a resident at a 74-bed men's shelter operated by Homes First.

Liam Keddy, 41, of Toronto died in hospital from injuries

A man looks at the camera for a photo.
Toronto Police Service identified Toronto man Liam Keddy, 41, as the victim to a fatal stabbing that happened at a men's shelter on Saturday. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing at a men's homeless shelter that took place over the weekend.

In a news release Monday, police identified the victim as 41-year-old Toronto man Liam Keddy. He was a resident at a 74-bed men's shelter operated by Homes First.

Toronto police responded around 1:55 a.m. to reports of a stabbing at the shelter on Lake Shore Boulevard at Bathurst Street on Saturday. Investigators initially said a man in his 50s was found with stab wounds and died in hospital.

A 25-year-old Toronto man, who was also a resident of the shelter according to First Homes, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

 

With files from The Canadian Press

